petrillo Richard J. “Richie” , 75 years, died suddenly at his home in Swampscott on Monday, February 4th 2019. Devoted husband to Sonia M. (Abraham) Petrillo. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Joseph A. Petrillo and Sarafina “Sara” (Farulla) Petrillo. He was raised in East Boston and a graduate of East Boston High School. Growing up in East Boston, little league was such an important part of his life. With his father, Joe, as his coach. This introduction to baseball also led him to meet his lifelong best friend Ottavio “Peppi” Bolognese. They were just 9 years old playing for the Kiwanis Club. During his high school years, he played hockey for East Boston High School. In his early 20’s, he was a champion handball player known throughout Boston. Alongside his mother, Sara, he was an accomplished baker. Later on he went into the tile setters union for 5 years and then started his own ceramic tile business that lasted 45 years. His passion for hockey led him to coach for the Swampscott Youth Hockey program for several years. Another passion of Richie’s was his love for music. He formed a singing group with 3 neighborhood friends known as the Sherwoods. They even recorded a single. His love for cooking brought many people together in his kitchen. Sunday dinner with his family was especially important to him. He always said “Food is Love”. In addition to his wife with whom he shared 48 loving years of marriage, he is survived by his two beautiful daughters. Dana Petrillo-Malone of Roslindale, MA and Jennifer Petrillo of Lynn, MA. His most cherished grandchildren, Salvatore and Ava of Roslindale and Jacqueline of Lynn. He also leaves one brother, Joe and his wife Marie of Brooksville, Fl. His nieces and nephews (especially Steven J. Davis who was more like a son to him). Service information: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME 67 Ocean Street (RTE1A), Lynn. Family and friends are invited directly to St. John the Evangelist Church 174 Humphrey Street, Swampscott at 10AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 for a funeral mass. Burial will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jason M. Garfield Scholarship Fund, Inc. PO Box 206, Marblehead, MA 01945 or the Angel Fund for ALS research of MA. http://www.theangelfund.org. Directions and guestbook at www.Solimine.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2019