Richard Leonard
P. Leonard, 74, of Halifax, formerly of East Boston, passed away on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Judith (Faiella) Leonard, Loving father to Andrea Cogan, Debra Durgin and her husband Robert, David and his wife Shauna Leonard all of Halifax and his son in law Brian Cogan. Son of the late Arthur and Dora (Bibo) Leonard. Brother in law to Patricia Healey of E. Boston. Cherished grandfather to Kylie and Madison Cogan and Aubree and Emily Durgin.

He also leaves his grand-puppies Guinness and Addie.

Richard is a US Veteran of the United States Air Force. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and life long friends. Rick loved spending his free time fishing, but his true love was spending time with his grandkids and spoiling them.

A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St (Rt. 106) Kingston. Mr. Leonard will be laid to rest in a private service, military honors at the MA National cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
or

