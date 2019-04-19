Boston Herald Notices
Richard M. Rolak

Richard M. Rolak Notice
In South Boston, died April 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles F. and Evelyn L. (Jankowski) Rolak. Loving brother of Karen M. Rolak and Patrick S. Rolak, both of South Boston, and the late Charles J. Rolak. Brother-in-law of Lisa Rolak of Brockton. Survived by many other relatives and dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Richard's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, April 23, from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, South Boston, on Wednesday at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Richard was the owner and operator of Ashmont Associates Tax Service. He also was a former Secretary and member of the Board of Directors of the Polish American Citizens Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to Marian Manor Nursing Home, 130 Dorchester St., South Boston, MA 02127, or the at . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



View the online memorial for Retired Mass. State Police Trooper Richard M. ROLAK
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
