Richard H of South Boston, MA. Beloved husband of Jane (Toland) Nakashian. Father of Paul, Gregory and Francis. Brother of Diane (Shirley, MA) and Stephen and his wife Carolyn (Dake Brown) (Fontana, CA). Richard was raised by Haig and Doris (deceased) Nakashian in Wayland, MA. After graduating from Wayland High School, Richard worked with his father for many years marketing oriental carpets at the Paine Furniture Store in Back Bay, Boston. He traveled during these years to many countries in the Middle East and Asia finding exquisite carpets for his dad's business. Richard began the Cub Scout Troop at St Brigid's Parish, was a devoted Boy Scout scoutmaster who ushered seven boys through their Eagle Scout honors at the Rice Post, Troop 28, in Dorchester, MA including each of his own sons. He loved fishing, gardening and cooking, and loved animals. He was a born salesman and worked at Macy's in Boston, where he would spend his lunch hours at St Anthony's Shrine. He was a member of the third Order Secular Franciscans (OFS). Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30am with masks and social distancing protocols at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am at St Brigid's Church, 841 E Broadway, South Boston, MA. Services will conclude with entombment at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook Street, in Wellesley, MA. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.CasperFuneralServices.com
. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St Anthony's Shrine. View the online memorial for Richard Nakashian