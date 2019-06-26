|
|
77, Of Somerville, June 24, 2019. Former husband of Carole A. (Ferriman) Souza. Beloved son of the late Ruby I. and Walter J. Souza, Sr. Loving father of Ruby Souza – Winters, Richard P. Souza, Jr., and Wendy Souza all of Malden. Brother of Edith Bragel of Somerville and her late husband Raymond "Sonny", Walter J. Souza, Jr. and his wife Joan of Billerica, Sandra Gauvreau of Bridgewater and her late husband Thomas, Patricia Lowe of SC, Ruby Von Dwornick of Cambridge and her late husband Daniel, and the late Lawrence M. Souza. Dear grandfather of Sean M. Winters, Taylor M. Winters, and Kayley E. Glavin all of Malden. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Friday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Interment is private. Ricky was deeply loved and will be especially missed for his kind, loving and generous ways. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the , 393 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01105. Late employee and member of Dante Club, Somerville. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Richard P. "Ricky" SOUZA Sr.
Published in Boston Herald on June 26, 2019