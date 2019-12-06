Boston Herald Notices
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Richard "Ric" Rawson

Richard "Ric" Rawson Notice
67, of Pelham, NH, but formerly of Hingham, passed away on November 29, 2019. Ric was the son of the late Earl and the late Genevieve (Hansen) Rawson and was the brother of the late Barbara (Rawson) Kenney. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Cheryl Bond; his sister Pamela (Rawson) Bennett; his nephews Aaron and Max Bennett and niece Kathleen Kenney; his sister-in-law Aili Bond and his mother-in-law Genevieve Bond Ford; and a multitude of friends who have known and loved him for many years. There will be a Private Memorial Celebration of Ric's life in early 2020. E-condolences/and full obituary at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Instead of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to your local soup kitchen or homeless shelter. Arrangements by the Pelham Funeral Home - Pelham, NH (603) 635-3333.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
