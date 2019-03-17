|
age 92, a lifelong Stoneham resident, died Wednesday, March 13 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Born in Winchester on August 8, 1926, he was the son of the late William S. and Nellie M. (Hardy) McGah. Mr. McGah was raised in Stoneham and was a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Stoneham, Class of 1944. He immediately enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. As a Seabee, he was stationed aboard an LST and drove landing boats for the Allies campaign in the South Pacific, the Philippines, and finally China. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Area Medal, the American Area Ribbon, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He was retired as a Court Officer, MA House of Representatives. Mr. McGah was a patriot and very proud of his country, always flying the American flag outside his home. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner at St. Patrick Church in Stoneham. He loved to swim, most especially while visiting Harwichport, where he and his family spent every August. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren, Sundays spent with his great-grandson Luke, and, most recently, time spent with his new great-granddaughter Lily, who he lovingly called "Red." He was the beloved husband of Patricia H. (Johnson) for 70 years. He was the loving father of Kathleen A. McGah and her husband Gregory J. Garner of Boston and Sharon M. Nash and her husband Thomas of Winchester. He was the brother of Walter J. McGah of FL, Mary Danizio and her late husband John of FL, and Barbara Giglio and her husband Philip (both deceased). He was the cherished "Grampy" to Caroline G. Macek and her husband John, Kate McGah Nash and her husband Carmen Nappa, and Thomas Nash and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his great-grandchildren Luke Nash Nappa and Lillian Rose Nash. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Helen Wynne and her husband Kevin and his brother- in-law Lawrence J. Johnson, as well as many nieces and nephews. His brother-in-law James Johnson and his wife June and his sister-in-law Mary Cook and her husband Robert predeceased him. His funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham on Wednesday, March 20 at 8am followed by a funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 9am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19 from 4-7pm. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2019