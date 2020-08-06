1/1
Richard T. DeAvila
of Mansfield, formerly of N. Attleboro, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Aug 1st with his loved ones by his side. Beloved father of the late Theresa DeAvlla and stepfather of Thomas, Kevin, and Ronnie Frazier. Brother of the late Kenneth T. DeAvila, and dear uncle of Erik T. DeAvila, and his wife Stephanie. Granduncle of Thomas, Brittany, and Paige, and great granduncle of Liam and Adrianne. Also survived by his beloved dog Sandy. Richard was a retired carpenter, collector, and researcher of early American carpenter's tools. Three of his carpenter's planes made a two year journey around the country being exhibited in 7 of the most popular museums. He was also a proud Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War from 1950-1953, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman 1st Class. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service Monday, Aug 10th at 10 am at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, 670 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250 would be appreciated. For obituary and guest book, please visit www.folsomfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
