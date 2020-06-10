Richard Vincent (Dickie) Perry
of Hull, June 8th. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Devine)Perry. Son of the late E. Viola (Tobin) and Philip Perry Loving father of Thomas and his wife Maureen of Plymouth, Louis and his wife Lori of Hull, Susan and her husband Bill of Winthrop, Philip and his wife Janice of South Weymouth, and Richard and his wife Nicole of Hull. Brother of the late Viola Pike, Dorothea Lucier, Phyllis Devaney, Frances Buckley, Catherine Ryan, and Irving Perry. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great-granchildren and many special nieces and nephews.

Dick loved golf, playing cards, and his many trips to Florida and Saratoga. He had many special friends in his life. He was a member of the Hull VFW, Life member of the Winthrop Elks, Member of the American Legion in Jamaica Plain. He was retired from the Jamaica Plain Post Office after a life long career. He was a proud Navy veteran serving during the Korean war, and so proud of the service men and woman of today. Visiting hours are Wednesday 5-7pm at the Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral will be private with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers our family would be honored if you made a donation to Campbellchristmasangels.org.

Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, Jamaica Plain.



Richard Vincent (Dickie) Perry

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
June 9, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
June 9, 2020
