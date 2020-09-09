1/1
Richard Zeletsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Sr. In Salem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, died September 6, 2020. Loving father of Richard E. Zeletsky Jr. and his longtime companion Isabel Mercauto of Somerville, and Dennis M. and his wife Christina Zeletsky of Salem, NH. Devoted "Grandpa" of Casadie, Carah, and Dennis Zeletsky Jr. Former husband of Maryann (Danielson) Zeletsky. Son of the late Joseph J. Zeletsky Sr. and Ethel T. (Nelson) Zeletsky. Brother of Joseph J. Zeletsky Jr. of Weymouth, John A. Zeletsky of Dorchester, and Raymond M. and his wife Maxine Zeletsky of Dorchester. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard was affectionately known as Zeke, Dickie, and Shorty. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a retired City of Boston employee, working for the Department of Public Works for over 20 years. He was a member of the Salem VFW Post # 8546. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing and hunting. But above all, his three loving grandchildren were his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Funeral services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



View the online memorial for Richard Zeletsky


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved