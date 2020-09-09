Richard E. Sr. In Salem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, died September 6, 2020. Loving father of Richard E. Zeletsky Jr. and his longtime companion Isabel Mercauto of Somerville, and Dennis M. and his wife Christina Zeletsky of Salem, NH. Devoted "Grandpa" of Casadie, Carah, and Dennis Zeletsky Jr. Former husband of Maryann (Danielson) Zeletsky. Son of the late Joseph J. Zeletsky Sr. and Ethel T. (Nelson) Zeletsky. Brother of Joseph J. Zeletsky Jr. of Weymouth, John A. Zeletsky of Dorchester, and Raymond M. and his wife Maxine Zeletsky of Dorchester. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Richard was affectionately known as Zeke, Dickie, and Shorty. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War era. He was a retired City of Boston employee, working for the Department of Public Works for over 20 years. He was a member of the Salem VFW Post # 8546. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially enjoying fishing and hunting. But above all, his three loving grandchildren were his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Funeral services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. View the online memorial for Richard Zeletsky