of West Roxbury, April 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John & Mary (Twomey) Tobin. Devoted sister of Eileen Martin & her late husband Edmond of West Roxbury, James Tobin & his late wife Helena of Brighton, William Tobin & his late wife Patricia of Greer, SC, Richard Tobin & his wife Sandra of Bellingham, and the late Mary Pagano, and John Tobin. Sister in Law of Katherine Tobin of West Roxbury and Paul Pagano of Roslindale. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Thursday, May 2nd from 9:30 – 10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/rita-ann-tobin
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 30, 2019