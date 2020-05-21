Rita Faye (Wilson) Cosey
(74) of West Medford died unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Rita was born on April 9, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Ollie Henri and Leon Wilson Sr.

Rita was raised in Cambridge and went to the Houghton School. She attended Cambridge High and Latin School until the family moved to West Medford in 1962. She married John Jay Cosey Jr. of Cambridge in 1964.

She is survived by her loving children Shawna Deynce Cosey and John Jay Cosey III, both of West Medford; her brother, Leon Wilson and his wife Sherry Wilson of Quincy: her sister Sharon Boyd and her husband Lary Boyd of Brockton; her grandchildren Alexis, Ashley, Aloni and Ayana; and her great-grandchildren Austin and Amelia; and many cousins including Karlyn J. Headley and E. Sonny Headley with whom she resided, nieces and nephews and their families. She also leaves to mourn lifelong friend of sixty-nine years Catherine Queen and long time friend of thirty-nine plus years Noreen Eagan, as well as, the love of her life, Lawrence Peters.

There will be a Viewing on Friday May 22, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:30 followed by Funeral Service starting at 12:30pm at Riley-Antoine Funeral Home, 171 Humboldt Ave., Dorchester, MA 02121.

For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Riley Funeral Home
MAY
22
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
