92, of Barre MA died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 22, 1928 in Leominster MA and lived there for many years before moving to Barre.
Rita leaves behind her devoted husband of 57 years, Gordon Robinson, and their three children, Andrew Robinson and his significant other Shirley Dempsey of Oakham MA, Mark Robinson and his wife Lauren of Millbury MA, and MaryJane Robbins and her husband David of Fairlee VT. Rita was very proud of her grandchildren, Alyssa and her husband Chris, Erin, Flynn and his partner Mark, Sydney, and Evan. Also left behind is close family friend Linda Miller.
Rita worked at Raytheon in her younger years before leaving to raise her children. She was an active member of the community, serving as president of the Barre Historical Society for many years, as well as volunteering at the Barre Senior Center.
Her family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful care provided by her doctors at the Barre Family Health Center and the Care Central VNA and Hospice, Inc. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rita's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to the current pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.
Mack Family Funeral Home, Leominster MA, mackfamilyfh@gmail.com View the online memorial for Rita Marie, (Paquette) Robinson