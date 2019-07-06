|
Of Medford, July 2nd. Devoted wife of the late Angelo Glionna and the late Nicholas Casaletto. Beloved mother of Leonard Glionna and his wife Jeanne and Rosanne Glionna all of Medford. Daughter of the late Antonio and Grace (Tanso) Moccia. Sister of Anthony Moccia of Medford and the late George Moccia and his surviving wife Stella of Somerville, the late Joseph Moccia and his late wife Ruth, the late Edward Moccia and his surviving wife Marilyn of Lynn and the late Frank Moccia and late wife Gloria. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Glionna of Medford, Jonathan Glionna of New York City and Joshua Glionna of Winchester. Also lovingly survived by her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Evangeline, Mia and Gemma as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street, (Maplewood Square), MALDEN on Monday, July 8th at 12 Noon. Visitation with the family beginning at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.
Published in Boston Herald on July 6, 2019