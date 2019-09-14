Boston Herald Notices
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
of Burlington formerly of Somerville, September 11. Beloved husband of Annmarie (McKunes) Litwinsky. Devoted son of Mary Ann (Hinkel) and the late Robert Litwinsky. Loving father of Carl A. Mamaty. Dear brother of June Litwinsky. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the . For guest book visit [email protected]



Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
