of Burlington formerly of Somerville, September 11. Beloved husband of Annmarie (McKunes) Litwinsky. Devoted son of Mary Ann (Hinkel) and the late Robert Litwinsky. Loving father of Carl A. Mamaty. Dear brother of June Litwinsky. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the . For guest book visit [email protected]
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019