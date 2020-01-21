|
|
age 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 18, 2020. Bob was born on January 14, 1934 in Boston, MA. He worked for Armor Meats and was the Founder of American Fiberglass. He was also a longtime member of the Old Dorchester Post #65. Beloved son of the late James and Ethel McManus. Brother to James McManus of Dunstable, Virginia Stanton of Weymouth, Patricia Bridges of Plymouth and the late William McManus, Joan McManus and Florance Conti. Cherished uncle and great uncle to multiple nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many friends at the Eire Pub in Dorchester. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
View the online memorial for Robert Alan "Mickey" McMANUS
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 21, 2020