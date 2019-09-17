Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert B. Gallaher Notice
of Somerville, September 11, 2019. Beloved son of the late Barbara McKenna and Robert Gallagher. Father of Kimberly and Bobby. Brother of Michael, Bonnie and Jimmy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews. Calling hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday 5-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Roberts memory to the Boston Rescue Mission, 39 Kingston St, Boston, MA 02111. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Robert B., GALLAGHER
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
