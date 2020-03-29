Boston Herald Notices
Fr. Csp Robert Baer


1925 - 2020
Fr. Csp Robert Baer Notice
born New York City, December 12, 1925; died March 20, 2020. WW II Navy Veteran; ordained Paulist priest May 1, 1954. Prior to becoming a Jungian Analyst, he was a parish priest and campus minister. Survived by brother George; nieces MaryJane Blaney, Cathy Blaney Petralia; brother-in-law John Blaney, and other nieces and nephews, and the Paulist Fathers Community. Burial private. Go to Paulist.org for donations and other information. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for CSP, Fr. Robert Baer
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
