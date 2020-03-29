|
|
born New York City, December 12, 1925; died March 20, 2020. WW II Navy Veteran; ordained Paulist priest May 1, 1954. Prior to becoming a Jungian Analyst, he was a parish priest and campus minister. Survived by brother George; nieces MaryJane Blaney, Cathy Blaney Petralia; brother-in-law John Blaney, and other nieces and nephews, and the Paulist Fathers Community. Burial private. Go to Paulist.org for donations and other information. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
View the online memorial for CSP, Fr. Robert Baer
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020