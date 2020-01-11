|
29, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Robert C. Young and his wife Paula Young of Avon and the late Mary L. (Sullivan) Young. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Avon and Taunton. He was a longtime resident of Avon. Mr. Young worked as a Carpenter's Apprentice for Carpenter's Union Local 327 in Boston for several years. Bob enjoyed his work and enjoyed working hard to build the City of Boston. He was an avid football fan and Patriots Fan. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Bob was the beloved brother of Rachel A. Young of S. Boston, Jade Young of Brighton and Alyse Ramer of Avon. He is also survived by several cousins and many friends.
Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Monday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
