Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
122 Canton Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Young Jr.


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Young Jr. Notice
29, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was the beloved son of Robert C. Young and his wife Paula Young of Avon and the late Mary L. (Sullivan) Young. Born in Boston, he was raised and educated in Avon and Taunton. He was a longtime resident of Avon. Mr. Young worked as a Carpenter's Apprentice for Carpenter's Union Local 327 in Boston for several years. Bob enjoyed his work and enjoyed working hard to build the City of Boston. He was an avid football fan and Patriots Fan. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Bob was the beloved brother of Rachel A. Young of S. Boston, Jade Young of Brighton and Alyse Ramer of Avon. He is also survived by several cousins and many friends.

Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Monday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2-5 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.

FARLEY FUNERAL HOME

(781)344-2676



View the online memorial for Robert C. Young, Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -