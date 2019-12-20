|
of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the VA Boston Healthcare System in West Roxbury, MA. He was the beloved husband of Irene Jean (Costello) Adley, whom he married on August 7, 2001.
Born on October 22, 1948 in Brockton, MA, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Adley and the late Anne (Dorels) Adley.
Raised and educated in Jamaica Plain, MA, he worked for thirty years as a Custodian for the Town of Dedham, MA, School Department, before retiring in 2001.
Robert proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his sacrifices to our country during the Vietnam War.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past twenty years, he previously lived in Hyde Park, MA.
A quiet and reserve man, he was an avid reader who enjoyed working around his home and the simple pleasures of life such as watching television. He held a special place in his heart for animals of most every kind.
In addition to his wife, Irene, he leaves his dear sister, Charlotte McKay, of Norwood, MA.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Robert by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Robert the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, #2601, Boston, MA 02108 would be greatly appreciated.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 20, 2019