Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
220 Bunker Hill St.
Charlestown, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
e Carr Funeral Home
220 Bunker Hill St.
Charlestown, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
83 years of age. (Former owner of Collier's Market.) Of Charlestown February 11, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 63 years to Evelyn M. (O'Donnell) Collier. Devoted father of Lyn Collier, Robert H. Collier Jr. & wife Karen, Joseph Collier, Michael Collier & wife Julie, Mary Collier & Kenny Reyno, Ann Collier, David Collier, the late George Collier (BPD) & surviving wife Maureen & the late John Collier & surviving wife Lauren. Loving Papa to John, Joseph, Robert, Andrew, Kelly, Nicole, Justyne, Brendan, Amanda, Bridgette, Travis, Caroline & his great-grandchildren Caiden, Camryn, Brielle, Ceagan, Joseph III & Ella. Beloved brother of Lt. Col. John Collier, U.S. Army Ret. & the late Auriette, Joseph & George Collier, Jeff & James "Flaza" Flynn, Carmel Judge & Rita Carroll. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Bob's Funeral on Saturday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St.. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting hours Friday 3-8 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Bob's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
