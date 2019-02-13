Boston Herald Notices
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Robert Bellomo
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
59 Nichols St.
Chelsea, MA
Robert D. Bellomo Notice
Bellomo Robert D., lifelong resident of Chelsea, February 11, 2019 at age 85. Devoted husband of Dorothy M. (Guarino) Bellomo, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Beloved father of Carolann Beck and her husband Rodney of FL, Patricia M. Rogers and her husband Brian of NH, Robin M. Maganzini of Reading, Officer Richard R. Bellomo, CPD and his wife Deborah Wyeth-Bellomo of Peabody and the late Jacqueline A. Bellomo. Son of the late Louis A. and Alice (Allesandri) Bellomo. Dear brother of Louis A. Bellomo, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Billerica, Patricia Miles of FL and the late Mary Lawlor. Also lovingly survived by 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert’s visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave. Chelsea, on Friday, February 15 from 4-8 P.M. His funeral will be from the funeral home on Saturday at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea, at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. 50 year member and Past President of the 5-2 Club in Chelsea. Late member of the K of C #2962 in East Boston. Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
