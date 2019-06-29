Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Glavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David Glavin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert David Glavin Notice
of Raynham , formally of Everett, passed away on June 26th, 2019.

Born in Malden on October 17th, 1942 to Edward P. and Gertrude F. (Nee Crowley) Glavin. Husband of Christine E. (Nee Bither) Glavin.

He is survived by his children Meagan E. Glavin of Raynham, Jay S. Festa of Raynham, and Victor A. Festa of Milton. Sisters Evelyn M. (Nee Glavin) Shaw of Woburn, Donna G. (Nee Glavin) DiGregorio of Everett. Brothers Paul F. Glavin of Puyallup, WA and Jason Glavon of Boston. He was predeceased by brothers Edward J. Glavin and Thomas P. Glavin. He is also survived by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He worked for the United States Postal Service for 36 years before retiring. A member of the First Congregational Church in Raynham. A fan of Steven King novels. He also enjoyed listening to Fats Domino and Annie Lennox. Calling hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Monday July 1st from 5-8 PM. A service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment will be private. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituary's & directions.



View the online memorial for Robert David Glavin
Published in Boston Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now