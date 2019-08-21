|
|
of Barefoot Bay, FL formerly of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on August 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Survived by his wife, Susan Morrell Barrett of Barefoot Bay, FL formerly of South Boston, MA, his daughter, Denere Poulack, of Quincy, MA, his grandchildren Susanne Tedeschi of Quincy, MA, Scot Poulack and John Vibert of Weymouth, MA, his sister, Jackie Dillon(Bagley) of South Boston, MA and his nieces and nephew, Kathy, Jackie, Linda and Michael Bagley of South Boston, MA. Preceded in death by his son, Scot Poulack of South Boston, MA and his brothers Ronnie, Sonny and Tommy Barrett of South Boston, MA.
Robert was a Navy Veteran who served during the Korean conflict and a retired Teamster of Local 25. He's forever loved and remembered as a devoted husband, proud father, papa, brother and uncle, a loyal friend and a passionate debater of politics, education and sports. A mass will be held at St. Augustine Chapel and Cemetery at 181 Dorchester St. in South Boston, MA on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 AM. A private burial is to be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to a charity supporting Veterans.
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019