lifelong resident of Chelsea, April 20, 2019 at age 82. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Sartorelli) Cataldo of Chelsea, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jane M. Cataldo of Chelsea, Ellen M. Sullivan and her husband Edward of Saugus, Robert V. Cataldo and his wife Sheila of Medford, Gregory M. Cataldo and his wife Michelle "Missy" of NH. Son of the late Joseph H. and Beatrice (Matys) Cataldo. Dear brother of Ralph H. Cataldo of FL and the late Joseph Cataldo, Dorothy Dushinski. Also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, Nicholas and MaryElyse Sullivan, Christina and Joseph Cataldo, Nathan Day, Alexander Cataldo. Late US Army Vietnam Era Veteran. Retired carpenter and member of the Carpenters Union Local #218. Funeral arrangements for Bob were private. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Chapel, Chelsea Soldier's Home, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-bob-e-cataldo
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019