of Weymouth, originally from Neponset, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Bob served in the United States Navy during WWII and was one of a three man crew to volunteer on an LCVP on Omaha Beach in the Normandy invasion. For his service there, he was awarded the French Legion of Honour. He also participated in the Pacific theater, landing in Okinawa. Bob worked in sales for National Research for many years and retired in 1989. Active in the town of Weymouth, Bob served as assistant veterans agent for 10 years and was a member of the Weymouth Zoning Board of Appeals. He and his wife Mary were weekly attendees at the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury for 30 years. Bob was a founding member of Weymouth Youth Hockey and a long time coach. He enjoyed playing hockey in a men's executive league until he was 65. He was also a cofounder and Commander of the Neponset VFW Post and a 50 year member of the Weymouth Elks. Bob was the beloved husband of almost 70 years to Mary L. (Hogan) Haley. Loving father of Robert E. Haley, Jr. of Quincy, Paul R. Haley (former MA State Rep.) and his wife Jackie of Weymouth, Mark E. Haley of Quincy, and Brian D. Haley of Weymouth. Brother of the late Eleanor Nocher, William Haley and James Haley. Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Leesha, Michael, Christopher, Erin and his 5 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 4, 2019