In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea J. (Sheridan) Trojano. Loving father of Kristen and her husband Jim Finneran of Framingham, Michelle Trojano of Dorchester, and Katie Trojano of Dorchester. Devoted "Papa" of Hunter, Owen, Tenley, and Peyton Finneran. Son of Constance (Reynolds) Trojano of Quincy. Brother of William and his wife Ann Trojano of Dorchester, Michael Trojano of Stoughton, Margaret Trojano of Marshfield, and his late twin brother Merrill Trojano. Brother-in-law of Deborah Trojano of Fall River. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Bobby was a retired heavy equipment operator for the City of Boston Transportation Department for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2020.