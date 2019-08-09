|
formerly from Massachusetts, passed in Nashville, TN on July 5th. Robert was born in Washington D.C. on January 5, 1941. Robert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn, his son John and John's wife, Andrea, and his three grandsons, Ryan, Connor and Andrew. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Camille.
Robert also leaves his younger brother, John, and John's wife, Nancy and their daughters, Krystin and Jennifer. Robert proudly served in the United States Army and later attended Boston University, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He later went on to earn his MBA at Suffolk University in Boston. Robert worked as a Contract Administrator in both the energy and construction industries, including at Stone & Webster, United Engineers and The Shaw Group. Robert enjoyed reading, golfing, fishing and being a loving father and devoted husband.
There are no services.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019