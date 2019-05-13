Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. "Bob" BRADY

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert H. "Bob" BRADY Notice
67 years of age. Of Charlestown, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years to Sharon M. (Latta) Brady. Devoted father of Robert Brady, David Brady & partner Michael Tapley & the late Meaghan Brady. Loving Pa to Evan Ryan Brady & Keira Garvey. Beloved brother of Joanne Tumosa & husband Ed, Janice Daley & late husband Bill, Betty Kelly & husband John & the late Jeanne Hamilton & surviving husband Bill. Beloved son-in-law of Jackie Latta & the late David Latta. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Bob's Funeral on Thursday at 10 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 11 AM. Burial is private. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM, in the funeral home. Late owner of Brady's Repair Appliance. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Bob's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-h-bob-brady
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Service
Download Now