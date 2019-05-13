|
67 years of age. Of Charlestown, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years to Sharon M. (Latta) Brady. Devoted father of Robert Brady, David Brady & partner Michael Tapley & the late Meaghan Brady. Loving Pa to Evan Ryan Brady & Keira Garvey. Beloved brother of Joanne Tumosa & husband Ed, Janice Daley & late husband Bill, Betty Kelly & husband John & the late Jeanne Hamilton & surviving husband Bill. Beloved son-in-law of Jackie Latta & the late David Latta. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Bob's Funeral on Thursday at 10 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 11 AM. Burial is private. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM, in the funeral home. Late owner of Brady's Repair Appliance. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Bob's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-h-bob-brady
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2019