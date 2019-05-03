|
of Wakefield, formerly of East Boston, May 1. Beloved husband of Ann E. (Leary). Loving father of Robert J. Caristo, Jr. and Kevin J. Caristo & wife Tammy, all of Wakefield. Brother of Rita Petrozzelli & husband Pasquale of Revere and the late Rocco Caristo and Viola Mercurio. Cherished grandfather of Cameron and James Caristo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-bobby-caristo
Published in Boston Herald on May 3, 2019