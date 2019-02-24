|
87, lifelong resident of South Natick, passed away in Newton-Wellesley Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Born in Natick, on March 18, 1931 to the (late) John A. and Mary (nee Lavin) Drew. Robert was raised in Natick, graduating from Natick High School (Class 1949) and then enlisting in the United States NAVY. He served during the Korean War (1950-54). He later graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University.Bob served on the Natick Police Department for over 37 years. He rose through the ranks, serving as a Patrolman, Safety Officer, Community Service Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and ultimately Chief of Police. Bob was very active within the Natick community, serving as a member of the Natick Lodge of Elks #1425, the Natick American Legion Post #107, on the Board of Directors for Glenwood Cemetery, a member of the Massachusetts Police Association; also, Past President of the Massachusetts Association of Contributory Retirement Systems and The Kiwanis Club of Natick-MetroWest. Most recently he retired from the Natick Retirement Board after 43 years, serving as Chairman since 1982. Bob organized and executed the Natick Police Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament for many years and was recognized by The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 1995 for his contribution to their life saving mission. He enjoyed his early Thursday morning breakfast at Casey's Diner,as well as being a member of the "T" Club.Bob loved the time he spent in Yarmouth on Cape Cod, and he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events over many years. He was extremely proud of his time served in the NAVY during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Tarawa. His family, however was most precious to him, putting them first before all else.Bob is survived by his beloved wife, with whom he shared fifty-six happy years of marriage, C. Pauline (Reardon) Drew; his sons: Robert J. Drew, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Andover, John R. Drew and his wife Brigitte of South Natick, and Michael D. Drew and his wife Lisa of Winchester; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Robert, Annalisa, and Jacqueline Rose Drew, all of Andover, Jack and David Drew of South Natick, and Megan and Michael Drew of Winchester; his nieces and nephews: Ann Cochran Gregg, Joe Cochran, Timothy Cochran, John Reardon, Erin Miyazaki, and Katie Polidoro. Bob was predeceased by his parents and siblings, John A. Drew and Mary E. Cochran.Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 44 E Central Street, Natick. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick with military honor.Visiting hours are Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Bob's name may be made to: – Greater New England National Multiple Sclerosis Society– 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451To sign a memorial guestbook or for further information, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019