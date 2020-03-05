|
in East Boston formerly of South Boston March 2, 2020. Loving son of the late Robert F. and Joan (Page) Moore. Beloved fiancé of Maura O'Neil of East Boston. Devoted brother of Mary Jayne Wallace and her husband Billy "Governor" of Weymouth and Marilyn Moore Lucas of Quincy. Nephew of Jeanne Hanley of South Boston and Kenneth Hanley and his wife Rose of Brockton. Uncle of Billy and Robert Patrick Wallace, Paige, Robert and Payton Lucas. Great Uncle of Nolan, Patrick Jr., and Juliana Wallace. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Friday March 6th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Saturday March 7th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Late member Teamsters Local 25, L Street Brownies and Friend of Bill W. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert may be made to Central Services Committee of Eastern MA 12 Channel Street South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020