Robert J. Mulvey
Deputy Fire Chief Brookline Fire Dept. 38 years of service (ret.) In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, South Yarmouth and Milton on June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. (Norris) Mulvey. Loving father of Robert G. Mulvey (BPD) ret. and his wife Maureen of Walpole. Adored grandfather of Robert of Walpole and Brian (BPD) of Roslindale. Dear brother of the late Ann Thomas of No. Kingstown, RI. and Catherine Ryan of Dorchester. Longtime companion of the late Dorothy McCaffrey of West Yarmouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late Army Airforce Veteran WWII. Funeral Mass will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne.



View the online memorial for Robert J., MULVEY


Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
6172777652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 29, 2020
On behalf of the men and women of The Brookline Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 950, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Mulvey family.

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Respectfully,
Paul B Trahon
President
Brookline Fire Fighters
Local 950 IAFF
Paul Trahon
