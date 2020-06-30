On behalf of the men and women of The Brookline Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 950, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Mulvey family.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Respectfully,
Paul B Trahon
President
Brookline Fire Fighters
Local 950 IAFF
Deputy Fire Chief Brookline Fire Dept. 38 years of service (ret.) In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, South Yarmouth and Milton on June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose M. (Norris) Mulvey. Loving father of Robert G. Mulvey (BPD) ret. and his wife Maureen of Walpole. Adored grandfather of Robert of Walpole and Brian (BPD) of Roslindale. Dear brother of the late Ann Thomas of No. Kingstown, RI. and Catherine Ryan of Dorchester. Longtime companion of the late Dorothy McCaffrey of West Yarmouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late Army Airforce Veteran WWII. Funeral Mass will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne.
View the online memorial for Robert J., MULVEY
View the online memorial for Robert J., MULVEY
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.