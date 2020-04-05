|
of Randolph, formerly of So. Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2020, at the age of 86, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born and raised in Boston, Bob graduated from So. Boston High School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. A talented trumpeter, Bob formed a band during his time in the Army, where they entertained the troops. He was the owner of V.I.P. Insurance where he worked as a sales broker for many years, prior to his retirement. Family meant everything to Bob and he will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Bob was the beloved husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Keddy) Penza. Loving father of Linda Martell and her husband Ronald of Abington, the late Robert Penza and his wife Katie Penza of Revere, Frank Penza and his loving companion Michelle Hirsch of Randolph, Sandra Penza and her wife Laurie Goldman of Randolph and Dennis Farrell and his loving companion Cheryl Egan of Quincy. Devoted brother of Anna Ciulla of So. Boston. Dear "Grampa" to Cory, Shealin, Colby, Matt and Caitlin and "Great-Grampa" to Halo, Lincoln, Victoria and Johnny. Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will be holding a Service and Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite Veterans Charity. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 5, 2020