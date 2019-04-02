Boston Herald Notices
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Melrose Cemetery
Pearl Street
Brockton, MA
84, a longtime resident of Easton passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28 at Southeast Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Nuovo) Roberto.Born in Middleboro, a son of the late Carmello and Emily (Pacheco) Roberto, he was raised and educated in Brockton. A veteran of the US Navy he served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.Robert was employed as a sales representative of industrial plumbing supplies for many years. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his late wife Barbara.He is survived by his children, Charles Roberto of Hillsboro, NH. and James Roberto of Whitman; a sister, Bonnie Jones of Quincy; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment will follow with military honors in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-j-roberto
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
