age 88, of Grantville, PA, formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. Bob was the devoted father of Donna Servideo Bryant, Robert Servideo, Jr., Wayne Servideo and Cindy Servideo. Loving "Papa" of Angela Bryant, Sunshine Matthews, Bobby Servideo, Dina Servideo, Kimi Servideo, Kyle McGrath, Ashley Servideo, Nick Servideo, Tom Servideo and great-grandchildren Jeremy Scott, Billy Crusselle, Damien Matthews-Peters and Sophia Servideo. Beloved husband of the late Shirlene Servideo, dear son of the late John and Rose (DeCicco) Servideo, Bob was the brother of the late Edward Peracchi and is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA, on Friday, July 31st from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service in the Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA at 12:45 p.m. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home.Nichols Funeral Home978-658-4744