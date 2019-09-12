|
of South Boston, passed away Wednesday, September 4 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved son of the late William F. and Mary R. (Walsh) Sullivan. Loving brother of William F. Sullivan Jr. and brother in law of Anne Sullivan. Uncle of Joanne Keane, her husband Sean and Christine Noble, her husband Jim. Also survived by nine great nieces and nephews. Robert was very active in the South Boston Athletic scene. He was proud to be involved with the South Boston Sports Hall of Fame, serving as both secretary and treasurer, as well as a founder and long time coach of South Boston Youth Hockey and Manager of the Babe Ruth League. Robert was a teacher and head coach for the City of Boston, Thompson Island Academy and more recently worked in Workers Compensation for the City of Boston. He was an Army veteran, Vietnam era stationed in Korea. Robert was a lifetime member of the South Boston Yacht Club. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, South Boston, on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM. Funeral Mass will follow visitation in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to South Boston Sports Hall of Fame, East Boston Savings Bank, PO Box 236, So Boston, MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 12, 2019