Of Reading formerly of Somerville and Melrose passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a 7yr courageous battle with PSP. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Meehan) Walsh. Loving brother of Linda Leahy and her husband Kevin of York, ME, Richard Walsh and his wife Linda (Errobino) of Billerica, Lois DeVellis and her husband Kenneth of Melrose, Nancy Walsh and her spouse Clare O'Brien of Somerville, Thomas Walsh and his wife Suzanne (DesRoches) of Medford, Karen Regan and her husband Matthew of Saugus, brother-in-law of Richard J. Meehan and his wife Lynne (Jameson) of Melrose, Jack Parker wife Jacqueline (Gibson) of Gloucester and the late Phyllis Meehan Parker and Peter P. Meehan Jr. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, 5 godchildren and numerous cousins and special friends. Family was the most important part of Bob's life, he enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was a great athlete and enjoyed all Boston sports teams and was a truly amazing source of giving life advice.Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Past employee and VP of Bentley University and Wheelock College and Director of Financial Affairs at the Winsor School. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Thursday from 4-6pm. Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held ata laterdate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to The Winsor School, Development Office, 103 Pilgrim Rd., Boston, MA 02215. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
