Robert J. "Bob" Walsh Jr.
PLEASE BE ADVISED, SERVICES HAVE NOW BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19 AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED

Of Reading, formerly of Somerville and Melrose, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a 7 year courageous battle with PSP. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Meehan) Walsh. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
