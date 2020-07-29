PLEASE BE ADVISED, SERVICES HAVE NOW BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19 AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED
Of Reading, formerly of Somerville and Melrose, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a 7 year courageous battle with PSP. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Meehan) Walsh. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
