Robert J. "Bob" Walsh Jr.
Walsh – Of Reading formerly of Somerville and Melrose passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a 7yr courageous battle with PSP. Beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Meehan) Walsh. Dear son of the late Marie V. (Riccio) and Robert J. Walsh Sr. Loving brother of Linda Leahy and her husband Kevin of York, ME, Richard Walsh and his wife Linda (Errobino) of Billerica, Lois De Vellis and her husband Kenneth of Melrose, Nancy Walsh and her spouse Clare O'Brien of Somerville, Thomas Walsh and his wife Suzanne (DesRoches) of Medford, Karen Regan and her husband Matthew of Saugus, brother-in-law of Richard J. Meehan and his wife Lynne (Jameson) of Melrose, Jack Parker wife Jacqueline (Gibson) of Gloucester and the late Phyllis Meehan Parker and Peter P. Meehan Jr. Also survived by

15 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, 5 godchildren and numerous cousins and special friends Private Funeral Services have been held. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to The Winsor School, Development Office, 103 Pilgrim Rd., Boston, MA 02215. For more information and to offer a message of condolence please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
