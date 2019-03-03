|
|
Of Brighton, February 24, 2019, Aged 101 years. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. Santoro. Devoted father to Robert J. Santoro Jr. of Brighton, Frank D. Santoro of Ipswich, Robin A. Carlin of Framingham, Cindy A. Santoro-Gomaa of Danvers. Loving grandfather of Christopher Santoro, Justin Santoro, Elias Santoro, Olivia Santoro, Ariel Carlin, Brett Carlin, Jaylin Carlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Dad, you were always there for us. Whether the car wouldn’t start, the turkey gravy needed tweaking, or the Christmas tree fell down…again. Mom is waiting for you. She has your recliner next to hers and The Red Sox will be on the big screen, just like it used to be. We will not say good bye, but rather see you later. Until then Dad…GOD BLESS. If desired donations in memory of Mr. Santoro can be made to Paws New England Dog Rescue PO Box 542 Ashland, Ma 01721. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-john-santoro
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 3, 2019