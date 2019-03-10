Home

died unexpectedly and peacefully February 26, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, with his loving wife and extended family with him.

Bob was born July 22, 1945, in Boston, to John Michael Norris and Margaret Angela (Sullivan) Norris. Bob graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in the North End, and attended Boston State College. He retired from the United States Postal Service.

He leaves behind his wife Jean Collins Norris; his sister Rita Nichols and brother-in-law Jack; his stepson Jason Sanford, daughter-in-law Hanna, and granddaughter Yvette; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Hopefully, Bob's death has provided sight to two blind individuals, because he donated his corneas through New England Donor Services. Bob loved to read.

To honor Bob's joyful and generous spirit, donations can be made to New England Donor Services (Organ and Tissue Donation), 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451; or via their web site neds.org; or to a ; or make someone laugh. Bob had a dry wit which made people laugh every day, even in the midst of their sorrows. He had a healing effect that way.

Casper Funeral Services, in South Boston, helpfully handled arrangements.

A private memorial service will be held, in Chatham, for friends and family, at a date to be determined.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
