|
|
of Arlington, a noted stamp and postcard collector who lived in Arlington Heights died in Burlington at Lahey Clinic on September 10th 2019 after a short illness.
Born in Cambridge to T. Edmund Garrity and Louise O'Connell Garrity, Robert was the second of seven brothers and one sister. Three of his seven brothers, Thomas E. Garrity II, John Garrity, and Paul Garrity predeceased him. Surviving him are his wife Patricia of Belmont, his sons Michael E. Garrity of Arlington and Attorney John P. Garrity and his wife Lori of Charlton, his sister Jeanine Holway of Punta Gorda, Florida, David B. Garrity of Arlington, George D. Garrity of Burr Ridge, Illinois and Stephen J. Garrity of Belmont, MA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
An 11th Army Airborne veteran of World War II stationed in Japan, Robert was a long time Arlington Realtor and town meeting member for over 50 years. An elected board member of the Arlington Housing Authority, Robert was very active in the Lion's Club and served as a District Governor. Musically gifted and blessed with perfect pitch, Robert played guitar and other stringed instruments and sang in the choir at Saint Agnes in Arlington.
Before he graduated from Lawrence Academy, Robert was nominated as an All New England Lacrosse player. He graduated from Boston College's School of Business where he played varsity football.
A wake will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington, MA 02474 on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3PM to 7PM. A requiem mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:30AM. He will be buried with military honors and laid to rest beside his two sons, Robert and Stephen in the Belmont Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122. Donations can also be made online at www.lcif.org/donate. For online condolences, or directions please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Robert Kevin GARRITY
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 12, 2019