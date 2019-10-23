|
"The Ohio Kid", of Hyde Park, 92, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on October 19th.
Formerly of Milton and Ohio, he was the son of the late William Kelly and Clara (Jacobs) of Bellaire Ohio. Devoted husband of the late Mary Jane (McCormick), beloved father of Kathleen (Lawhorn) Rota and her husband Dan of Avon, Courtney Kelly and her wife Tara of Raynham, Donna Lynch of Hyde Park, and John R. Lynch and his wife Stephanie of Grafton. Adored Papa to Amanda (Rota) Pyne and her husband Jesse of Kingston, Julie Rota and her husband Chris of Abington, Danielle Rota of Avon, and Dan Rota and his wife DJ of Brockton. Great-grandfather of Zachary Orne, Casey and Jamie Pyne, Aubrey and James Rota. Honorary grandfather to Kinley and Keegan Stevens. Robert, who grew up in Bellaire, was sadly predeceased by all seven of his siblings. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Bob spent his life as a role model to his family and friends. He served in WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy, and then in the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Army. Upon his military discharge he joined the Boston Police Department where he served with distinction until retiring in 1992. For most that would have been enough, but he went on to spend the next 13 years providing security for the Fargo building and upon beating lung cancer the first time, he went on to spend 8 years providing security at Emerson College where he quickly became a beloved favorite of the students in his dorm, finally retiring in 2014. He was a long-time member of the Doyle Post in Hyde Park, the Boston Police VFW Post #1018 and spent many wonderful years at conventions with a large circle of friends who became family.
While he spent his professional life as an exemplary member of the armed forces and police department as well as an outstanding security officer, where he by far shined the brightest was as the devoted patriarch of his family. He was an outstanding father, grandfather, great-grandfather and honorary grandfather to his family as they were the most important thing in his life, and he made sure they knew it, every day.
Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home at 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park on Friday, October 25th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Elizabeth's Church in Milton at 10:00 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday the 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Internment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center of Boston. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
