Evy, Bob’s kids,



I am so sorry to hear the sad news about Bob’s passing. A man that was quick with a joke and always welcoming persona. My thoughts and prayers are with you. He will be surely missed at the beach and I shall think of him every time I listen to 104.7 the ocean. Bob truly was “the salt of the earth”. I am lucky to have known him.

Kimberli

Kimberli Keith

Neighbor