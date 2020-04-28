|
79 years of age. Of Everett formerly of Medford & Charlestown. April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Brenda (Kemper) O'Leary. Devoted father of Brian O'Leary, Robert O'Leary, Brenda Comerford, & late baby Kenneth Michael. Loving Papa to John, Robert, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Meghan Comerford, & Landon O'Leary. Beloved brother of Martha Sullivan, Mary Ellen Clifford, & the late John O'Leary(Ret. BFD), Geraldine Sullivan, & Joseph O'Leary. Father-in-law of Lisa O'Leary & William Comerford. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bob's services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett at a later date. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carrfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020