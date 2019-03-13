|
80, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 with his family present. Robert Lee Smith, affectionately known to all as Bobby, was born on January 7, 1939 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Eleanor Smith and William Robert Taylor. Eleanor traveled to Boston in the early 1940’s. In 1949 she married Silas Dobson, Sr. and together they raised Bobby and his siblings. On July 7, 2007, Bobby and Jumaada Abdal-Khallaq Henry entered into Holy Matrimony. They remained together for twelve beautiful years. A beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, nephew, son and brother, Bobby is survived by loving wife Jumaada Henry Smith; siblings Patricia Wright (Dobson), Barbara Dobson, Eleanor Williams (Michael), Silas Dobson (Louella), Shelton Dobson (Nancy); children Laverne Johnson (Earl), Veneice Smith-McCain (Nelson), Robin Smith-McGregor (Clarence), Shirelle Gomes (George), Ryon D. Worthy Sr. (Saunserarr), Manuel (Budda) Peters, Rosemary Regina Smith, Tiara Rachel Smith and stepdaughter, Hakeema Henry; 27 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, aunts, uncles, stepmothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O’clock at Grant A.M.E. Church, 1906 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118.Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MAFor online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-lee-smith
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019