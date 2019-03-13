Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Grant A.M.E. Church
1906 Washington Street
Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grant A.M.E. Church
1906 Washington Street
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Smith


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee Smith Notice
80, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 with his family present. Robert Lee Smith, affectionately known to all as Bobby, was born on January 7, 1939 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Eleanor Smith and William Robert Taylor. Eleanor traveled to Boston in the early 1940’s. In 1949 she married Silas Dobson, Sr. and together they raised Bobby and his siblings. On July 7, 2007, Bobby and Jumaada Abdal-Khallaq Henry entered into Holy Matrimony. They remained together for twelve beautiful years. A beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, nephew, son and brother, Bobby is survived by loving wife Jumaada Henry Smith; siblings Patricia Wright (Dobson), Barbara Dobson, Eleanor Williams (Michael), Silas Dobson (Louella), Shelton Dobson (Nancy); children Laverne Johnson (Earl), Veneice Smith-McCain (Nelson), Robin Smith-McGregor (Clarence), Shirelle Gomes (George), Ryon D. Worthy Sr. (Saunserarr), Manuel (Budda) Peters, Rosemary Regina Smith, Tiara Rachel Smith and stepdaughter, Hakeema Henry; 27 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, aunts, uncles, stepmothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O’clock at Grant A.M.E. Church, 1906 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02118.Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MAFor online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-lee-smith
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now