|
|
of Malden, Dec. 27. Age 35. Son of Domingos M. Vieira of Tewksbury, and the late Michelle Vieira. Brother of Kristina Vieira of Malden, and Jordan and Jacob Vieira, both of Tewksbury. Stepson of Nellie Vieira of Tewksbury. Grandson of Maria Vieira of Woburn, and Carol Lewis of Medford. Uncle of Sophia Vieira. Nephew of Helia Morris, Lee Pariseau, Joseph Vieira, Leslie Callinan, and Suzanne Moreira. Also survived by several cousins, and his faithful dog "Charlie." Funeral from the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.) Woburn on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn at 10:00 am. Visiting hours will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 4-8 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Late U.S. Army Veteran, Iraq & Afghanistan.
Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Robert Lewis, VIEIRA
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 30, 2019