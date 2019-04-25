|
|
, of Cambridge April 23, 2019, at age 64. Devoted son of Delores (Andrew) and the late Robert Coleman. Beloved brother of Michael Coleman and his wife Theresa. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many other loving relatives and friends. At the request of the family all services and burial will be private.Please make a donation in Robert’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, New England Chapter, 313 Washington Street, Suite 310, Newton, MA 02458. http://www.lastingmemories.com/robert-m-coleman
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019