of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Survived by his former spouse Lisa MacGillivray Coughlin and their two sons Ryan Patrick and Brendan Robert. Loving son of the late William J. & Mary A. (Cusack) Coughlin. Cherished brother of Eileen Howe of MD, Eddie Coughlin & his wife Lillian of FL, and the late William B. Coughlin & Diane Weir. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Proud retired Mechanical Foreman at Amtrak after 33 years. Graduate of UMass Boston with a degree in Constitutional Law. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral service will remain private. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Bobby will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory can be made to the American Heart Association. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
View the online memorial for Robert M. "Bobby" COUGHLIN
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.